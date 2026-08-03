California ties emerge after Idaho In-N-Out mass shooting that killed 3

New details are emerging about the California connections to a mass shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, where three people were killed, including an employee, and seven others were wounded.

Among those credited with helping prevent even more bloodshed is Austin Scott James, a former Sacramento-area resident who was critically wounded after confronting the gunman.

James, who graduated from Antelope High School in 2013, later moved to Idaho, where he worked for both the Twin Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police before leaving law enforcement, according to his family.

His father, Marcus James, a retired Sacramento County Sheriff's Office employee, told CBS News that his son ran toward the gunfire to confront the shooter but intentionally chose not to draw his own firearm because he did not want responding officers to mistake him for the gunman.

Instead, Marcus James said his son came face-to-face with the suspect and was shot, suffering life-threatening injuries.

His wife, Connie, an emergency room nurse, along with another nurse who was at the scene, treated him before he was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to his family.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks praised James and other bystanders who intervened during the attack.

"We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident," Hicks said during a news conference Sunday. "We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties."

Police identified the suspected gunman as 24-year-old Chad Williams, who investigators say acted alone before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said they are still trying to determine what motivated the attack.

Twin Falls police said it was the action of several bystanders like Austin James, who helped save lives on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the crowded restaurant, which had opened only days earlier.

In-N-Out had sent an "all-star" team of experienced employees from California to help train staff at the new location. One of those employees, a 24-year-old woman from Southern California, was not injured in the shooting and returned home Sunday after the traumatic experience.

CBS News Sacramento is also working to confirm reports that the In-N-Out employee killed in the shooting was from Stockton. Friends of the victim said the woman's family is not yet ready to publicly discuss her death.

The FBI is assisting Twin Falls police with the investigation.