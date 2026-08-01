At least 3 killed in shooting at Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out restaurant, officials say

Three people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that occurred in the area of an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, local authorities said Saturday. The suspect remained at large.

The situation unfolded before 2:30 p.m. local time. According to Joshua Palmer, a Twin Falls city spokesperson, the shooting began inside the In-N-Out restaurant.

The exact details of the incident were still unclear. Social media video obtained by CBS News shows people fleeing a shopping center parking lot as multiple gunshots are heard. In the video, a person carrying what appeared to be a firearm could be seen outside the restaurant opening the doors to a parked sedan.

Palmer told CBS News that the gunman was no longer considered a threat, but would not confirm if the suspect had been taken into custody. Palmer would also not say if there was only one suspect involved.

Twin Falls police shut down roads and a nearby bridge during the response and asked residents to stay away from the area. Palmer told CBS News that the roads were being reopened.

Idaho state Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in an earlier social media post that along with Twin Falls police, "Idaho State Police, and fire and paramedic crews remain on scene working to secure the area."

Twin Falls is located in southern Idaho, about 120 miles southeast of Boise.

This is a developing story and will be updated.