1 killed, several injured in shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama

One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday, the university said. The incident occurred as the historically Black university celebrated the end of its homecoming week, the Associated Press reported.

The person who died was not affiliated with Tuskegee University, the school said in a statement obtained by CBS News, which noted that the person's parents had been notified.

Several others, including Tuskegee University students, sustained injuries in the shooting and were hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.

Emergency responders secured the scene with help from campus authorities and local law enforcement, according to the university. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations has opened a probe into the shooting, which remains active.

"The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available," the university said.

It was unclear whether a suspect or suspects had been identified in the shooting. This is a developing story and will be updated when additional details come to light.