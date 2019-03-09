Dozens injured after heavy turbulence on flight landing at New York's JFK Airport, FDNY says

Live

By Caroline Linton

At least 29 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to heavy turbulence on a flight that landed Saturday at New York's JFK Airport, the Fire Department of New York tweeted. The majority of the people injured were treated and released at the scene, a Port Authority spokesman said, but a few were being transported to area hospitals.

The flight, Turkish Airlines Flight 001 to JFK, orginiated in Istanbul, Turkey. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

