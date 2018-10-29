Female suicide bomber targets Tunisian cops with "terrorist explosion"

TUNIS, Tunisia -- A suicide bomber blew herself up on a busy Tunis avenue on Monday afternoon, killing herself and wounding many others, Tunisia's TAP news agency reported. The 30-year-old woman set off the blast just before 2 p.m. in the Tunisian capital's popular Habib Bourguiba avenue, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag, quoted by TAP.

The ministry called the blast a "terrorist explosion."

TAP says that eight police officers were among the injured, and one civilian. It said that apart from the bomber, there have been no further reported deaths.

An AP reporter at the scene saw many ambulances arriving to take the wounded to hospitals.

Zaag was quoted by TAP as saying the explosion took place in front of Tunis' city theater. Habib Bourguiba avenue is considered the cultural, political and economic heart of Tunis -- and is sometimes called Tunisia's Champs Elysees.