TSA PreCheck offers discount to younger travelers. Here's what to know.

Starting Friday, travelers ages 30 and under can save money by enrolling in the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program.

In May, the agency will give young travelers $20 off the signup fee, which covers a five-year membership. That brings the cost of TSA PreCheck down to $56.75 and $65, depending on how travelers enroll, according to the agency.

Enrolling in the program typically costs travelers looking to speed through airport security between $79.95 and $85. People can sign up through three different authorized enrollment providers: CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos.

Only first-time TSA PreCheck enrollees qualify for the discount, according to the agency, which touts the promotion as a way for college and high school graduates looking to enhance their summer travel plans.

What are the benefits of PreCheck?

Passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck receive preferred treatment at airport security checkpoints nationwide. They face shorter screening wait times, can keep their electronics and compliant liquids in their bags, and are permitted to keep their belts and light jackets on during screening.

How do I enroll?

The application process begins online. Then, travelers must complete an application in person, after which they'll receive a "Known Traveler Number" to use when booking flights so that their TSA PreCheck status appears on boarding passes. Confirmation takes roughly three to five days, according to TSA.

What's happening with airfares?

TSA's promo coincides with rising summer airfares driven by higher jet fuel costs amid the Iran war. Despite increased fares, travel demand remains strong.

However, airfares are expected to continue rising, potentially deterring cost-conscious consumers from flying, according to industry experts. The average U.S. domestic round-trip economy class ticket in mid-April was $358, up $55, or 18%, from the same time last year, according to online travel site Kayak. The average international round-trip leaving from the U.S. is $1,074, up $115, or 12%, from the same time last year.