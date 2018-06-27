Trump says Justice Kennedy's replacement will come from list of 25

President Trump said Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's replacement will come from a list of 25 possible nominees that was released by the White House in November. Kennedy announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying he will step down effective July 31.

One of the possible nominees, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, tells CBS News he would "of course" accept an offer to serve on the high court.

Mr. Trump said he found out about Kennedy's retirement a half-hour before it was announced on Wednesday. Kennedy went to the White House to talk to Mr. Trump for about 30 minutes, and Kennedy offered recommendations about who might replace him, the president told reporters during a meeting with the president of Portugal.

Mr. Trump did not answer questions about who Kennedy recommended.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Trump Wednesday about his decision, Kennedy called it the "highest of honors to serve on this Court" and expressed his "profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises."

Kennedy's retirement gives Mr. Trump his second Supreme Court pick and the chance to swing the balance of the court to conservatives.

Here's the list of potential nominees released by the White House last November: