Trump legal team has discussed possible presidential interview with Mueller's team

President Trump's legal team has had specific discussions with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team about the legal standard for interviewing a president and the form such an interview could take.

The discussions have involved, for example, whether the interview can be written questioning as opposed to in-person questioning. Mr. Trump's lawyers had met with Mueller and his team on Dec. 22, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

While this stage in the process is early and preliminary, discussions have begun and both sides have laid out their initial points of view.

NBC News first reported that these discussions surrounding a possible interview have begun.

In recent days, Mr. Trump has repeated his belief that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia to meddle in the 2016 election, calling it a "hoax." Amid speculation that the president could possibly get rid of Mueller, a former FBI director, as special counsel, Mr. Trump said in December that he's not planning on it.

"No, I'm not," Mr. Trump told reporters after spending time over a weekend at Camp David.

CBS News' Major Garrett contributed to this report.