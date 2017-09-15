Trump's debt ceiling deal with Schumer, Pelosi stunned White House budget director

Count White House budget director Mick Mulvaney among those who were stunned by President Trump's Oval Office debt ceiling deal last week with Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

"That was not the outcome that I expected from that meeting," Mulvaney told CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett and Political Director Steve Chaggaris on this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.

Despite the unexpected outcome, Mulvaney declared the deal "an absolute and unadulterated success."

"And in fact, the more I think about it now, the more I think about all the good things that will come out of that for this administration," Mulvaney said. He's concluded that "decoupling" the debt ceiling from the fight to get a spending bill passed will give Congress more time to deal with its tax measure and will give Republicans an opportunity to "prove we can govern."

Mulvaney also reacted to Steve Bannon's accusation during his "60 Minutes" interview with Charlie Rose that Republican congressional leaders "do not support the president's program."

"It's an interesting way to put it. I think I draw some of the same conclusions that Bannon does, that clearly we've had a difficult time getting a lot of our agenda, any of our agenda, passed," Mulvaney explained. "Whether or not that means they're out to get us, or they're just not capable of delivering, could be subject to interpretation."

"The House and the Senate have been anti-Obama for so long," Mulvaney said, "And I think we learned really well how to be against the administration of Barack Obama. I don't think the House and the Senate have made a good transition to being in charge and running the country. … and the folks who suffer are the ones who want to see Donald Trump's agenda put in place."

