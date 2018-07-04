Trump wishes U.S. a happy Fourth of July

President Trump wished the nation a happy Fourth of July via his Twitter account Wednesday.

"Happy Fourth of July....Our Country is doing GREAT!" he tweeted.

Happy Fourth of July....Our Country is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2018

Shortly after the first tweet, Mr. Trump followed up with a video message for his followers.

"My fellow Americans," the message begins. "Melania and I are truly honored to wish every American a happy Independence Day."

In the message, Mr. Trump recalls the founding father's efforts in establishing the United States.

"General George Washington and his army of brave patriots fought a long, tough war with the British to win American's freedom. Win they did!" he says.

In honor of the holiday, Mr. Trump called on Americans to recall the "blood and sweat and sacrifice" of these American heroes and to pay respect to military veterans.

"We are and will always be one people, one family, and one glorious nation under god. Happy Fourth of July and God bless America!" he concludes in the video.

Mr. Trump is spending the holiday golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.