Who's paying for the White House ballroom and what's in it for them

Contribute money to the new White House ballroom President Trump is constructing and in exchange, donors may be able to choose a Trumpian option: their names etched inside the White House forever. At least that's one option that has been discussed.

Also under consideration: listing donor names on a website, though no final decision has been made.

Multiple companies have pledged to donate $5 million or more for what was projected to be a $200 million addition to the executive mansion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Mr. Trump has had personal discussions with business executives about chipping in, three of the sources said.

Google, R.J. Reynolds, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, Palantir and NextEra Energy have donated, and so have firms in the tech, manufacturing, banking and health industries, sources told CBS News.

Lockheed Martin is among the companies that have pledged more than $10 million, according to one of the sources. Company officials declined to confirm the amount, but Jalen Drummond, vice president of corporate affairs at Lockheed Martin said in a statement: "Lockheed Martin is grateful for the opportunity to help bring the President's vision to reality and make this addition to the People's House, a powerful symbol of the American ideals we work to defend every day."

Individuals have also pledged to contribute, including Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Meredith O'Rourke, a top political fundraiser for Mr. Trump, is leading the effort, paired with the Trust for the National Mall, an organization that supports the National Park Service. The trust's nonprofit status means donations come with a federal tax write-off.

Representatives at Trust for the National Mall did not reply to requests for comment.

Officials at some companies said the decision to give money was based on a desire to show support for Mr. Trump while backing what they view as a nonpartisan cause — construction of an event space that will outlast the current president.

Construction got underway on the South Lawn earlier this month.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Construction continues on U.S. President Donald Trump's ballroom extension at the White House on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

In July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the 90,000-square-foot annex would be paid for by private donors and the president himself. Mr. Trump committed to disclosing donors' names and said he wasn't looking for contributions from foreign sources.

"I'm paying for it. I'm paying for it," Trump said Tuesday, predicting that the ballroom could cost $250 million.

A White House official said nearly $200 million has been pledged so far, and fundraising is ongoing.

Potential donors have received a pledge agreement for "The Donald J. Trump Ballroom at the White House." As a businessman, Mr. Trump has made a fortune appending his name to buildings.

The pledge form, which was reviewed by CBS News, gives donors the option to pay in a lump sum or spread their contribution over three installments to be completed by 2027.

In return, donors are eligible for "recognition associated with the White House Ballroom." What form that recognition takes is still being discussed, but several sources said the expectation is that names will be etched in the ballroom's brick or stone.

Donors may also request to remain anonymous.

O'Rourke, Mr. Trump's fundraiser, mingled with top tech industry executives at a White House dinner in early September. Guests included executives from Google, Palantir, Meta, Apple and Alphabet. O'Rourke sat next to Microsoft's CEO.

Mr. Trump talked up the ballroom at the dinner, according to sources close to the matter who requested anonymity. At least one company interpreted Trump's comments as an appeal for donations.

On Oct. 15, the president will host what's being billed as a "legacy dinner," a fundraiser to "establish the magnificent White House Ballroom," according to an invitation reviewed by CBS News.

Private funding of public memorials and buildings is not new to Washington. The Washington Monument, which was completed in 1885, was partially financed by donations. Most of the funds used to build the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, which was completed in 2011 and sits on the Tidal Basin, came from private sources.

"President Trump is generously donating his time and resources to build a beautiful White House ballroom, a project which past presidents only dreamed about," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "Since announcing this historic plan, the White House has been inundated with calls from generous Americans and American companies wishing to contribute."

How much has the president committed to the ballroom from his personal fortune?

White House officials declined to say.

"That amount has yet to be determined as construction continues," one official said.