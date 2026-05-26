Trump to head to Walter Reed for "routine annual dental and medical assessments"

Washington — President Trump on Tuesday will head to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what the White House has described as his annual dental and medical evaluations.

The White House said the trip, which was announced on May 11, will include his "routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventative healthcare." He is also set to meet with service members and staff.

The Tuesday visit follows an October trip to Walter Reed, which the White House described as both a "routine yearly checkup" and a "follow-up" examination, six months after an April 2025 annual physical. Ahead of the October appointment, the president described his visit as a "sort of semi-annual physical, which I do."

On May 2, the White House said the president attended a "scheduled dental appointment at his local dentist in Florida." It's not immediately clear why the president has an annual dental examination.

In July, the White House revealed the president experiences chronic venous insufficiency, a relatively common type of venous disease that occurs when veins in the legs are damaged, resulting in them not managing blood flow back to the heart as well as they should. Johns Hopkins Medicine notes on its website that the condition is "not a serious health threat" but "can be painful and disabling." But Barbabella said that an examination revealed no evidence of a more serious condition such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and the president remains in "excellent" overall health.

While presidents have access to medical care at the White House, they typically visit Walter Reed for more extensive examinations.

Mr. Trump turns 80 next month.