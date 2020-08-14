Trump to visit brother hospitalized in New York
President Trump will be visiting his younger brother, Robert Trump, in a New York hospital on Friday, a senior administration official confirmed to reporters. The reason for the hospitalization is unclear, but he is said to be very ill.
"He has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him," a senior administration official said of the president's relationship with his brother.
Robert Trump is about two years younger than the president.
Over the summer, Robert Trump requested a temporary restraining order in an attempt to stop a book by Trump niece Mary Trump from being published. Her memoir, which is about President Trump, was published in July.
This is a developing story and will be updated.