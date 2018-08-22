Trump tweets snarky advice after Cohen guilty plea: "Don't retain Michael Cohen"

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning, just one day after his former attorney and personal fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a series of charges including tax fraud and campaign finance violations. In federal court, Cohen admitted making payments to silence women he believed could be detrimental to the Trump campaign, and testified that he did so at the direction of Mr. Trump.

In a tweet, the president responded, "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

The president's comments came just after Cohen's own attorney, Lanny Davis, made the rounds on morning news shows, including "CBS This Morning." Davis said that if Mr. Trump weren't president, he'd be "indicted and jailed" alongside Cohen.

"Yes, he [Trump] committed a crime," Davis told CBS News. "He should be indicted. If he were not president he clearly would be indicted and jailed for that crime. Whether he can be indicted as president of course is not yet decided by the Supreme Court."

Davis later told NPR that Cohen would "never accept a pardon" from Mr. Trump, "a man that he considers to be both corrupt and a dangerous person in the Oval Office."

"He has flatly authorized me to say under no circumstances would he accept a pardon from Mr. Trump who uses the pardon power in a way that no president in American history has ever used a pardon to relieve people of guilt who committed crimes who are political cronies of his," said Davis.

He explained that his client pleaded guilty because of the pain he and his family have endured leading up to Tuesday's hearing. Federal prosecutors alleged Cohen concealed more than $4 million from the IRS and, shortly before the 2016 election, made $280,000 in payments to two women who planned to speak publicly about their affairs with a "presidential candidate."

News of Cohen's plea deal came the same hour that Mr. Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty by a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on eight counts related to financial and tax fraud.

Mr. Trump also tweeted on Wednesday that he "felt bad" for Manafort and his "wonderful family."

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

"'Justice' took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to 'break' - make up stories in order to get a 'deal.' Such respect for a brave man!" the president said in the tweet.