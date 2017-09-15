Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor Jemele Hill's racism comments

President Trump wants an apology from ESPN.

He tweeted Friday morning that the sports network is "paying a really big price for its politics" and he demanded, "Apologize for untruth!"

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Though he didn't explain why he was attacking ESPN, he's likely referring to the network's anchor Jemele Hill, who, on Monday night, in a series of exchanges with other Twitter users, said, "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."

Hill, who is black, also tweeted, "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period."

In another tweet, she wrote, "Donald Trump is a bigot," and went on to criticize his supporters, adding, "The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me."

ESPN distanced itself from her Tweets and said that they "do not represent the position of ESPN" and that the network had addressed this with her and accepted her apology.

On Wednesday, Hill tweeted that she regretted that her comments had cast ESPN in "an unfair light," but she stood by her sentiment.

"My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs," she said.

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

The president's Tweet wasn't the first White House comment on the matter. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said Hill had made "one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."