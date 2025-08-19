Trump administration revokes clearances of 37 current and former U.S. officials

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, said Tuesday in a memo posted on X that the Trump administration is revoking the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials.

She accused them of having engaged in the "politicization or weaponization of intelligence" to advance personal or partisan goals, failing to safeguard classified information, failing to "adhere to professional analytic tradecraft standards" and other "detrimental" conduct that she did not describe in the memo.

The memo offered no evidence to support the accusations.

Many of the officials who were targeted left the government years ago after serving in both senior national security positions and lower-profile roles out of the public eye.

Sam Vinograd, who was assistant secretary for counterterrorism, threat prevention and law enforcement policy in the Department of Homeland Security, is among the 37 former officials. She is also a national security contributor for CBS News. She has not yet responded to Gabbard's memo.

Some of the officials worked on matters that have long infuriated President Trump, like the intelligence community assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election on his behalf. And several showed their concerns about Mr. Trump by signing a critical letter in 2019 that was highlighted on social media last month by right-wing provocateur and close Trump ally Laura Loomer.

The action reflects Mr. Trump's ongoing distrust of career intelligence officials whom he perceives as working against his interests. The revocation of clearances is a tactic the administration has used before — it has revoked the clearances of former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several others. Critics say the tactic risks chilling dissenting voices from an intelligence community accustomed to drawing on a range of viewpoints before formulating an assessment. In Mr. Trump's first term, he revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's clearance.

"These are unlawful and unconstitutional decisions that deviate from well-settled, decades-old laws and policies that sought to protect against just this type of action," Mark Zaid, a national security lawyer whose own clearance has been revoked by the Trump administration, said in a statement.

He called it hypocritical for the administration to "claim these individuals politicized or weaponized intelligence."

Gabbard on Tuesday sought to defend the move, which she said had been directed by Mr. Trump.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right," she wrote on X. "Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold."

In recent weeks, Gabbard and other Trump administration officials have revisited the intelligence community assessment published in 2017 on Russian election interference, including by declassifying a series of years-old documents meant to cast doubt on the legitimacy of its findings.

Multiple government investigations have reached the same conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in sweeping fashion, including through a hack-and-leak operation of Democratic emails and a social media campaign aimed at sowing discord and swaying public opinion.

But Mr. Trump has long resisted the assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in his favor, and his Justice Department has authorized a grand jury investigation that could bring fresh scrutiny to Obama-era officials.

Security clearances are important not only for current government workers but also former employees whose private-sector jobs require them to retain access to sensitive information. Stripping clearances from such employees could make it hard for them to do their jobs, though it's unclear how many of the former officials still have or require one.

On his first day of office, Mr. Trump said he would revoke the security clearances of the more than four dozen former intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter saying that the Hunter Biden laptop saga bore the hallmarks of a "Russian information operation."

Mr. Trump has attempted to revoke the security clearances for lawyers at a number of prominent law firms but was rebuffed by federal judges.

Some of those who were targeted in the latest action were part of Biden's national security team. Many only learned of the Gabbard action from news reports Tuesday, two former government officials who were on the list told the Associated Press. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity as they consider whether to take legal action.

contributed to this report.