Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in swing state Florida

President Trump is back on the campaign trail Friday after the second and final debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Mr. Trump is rallying supporters in Florida, a swing state he won in 2016 that's very close in the polls this year.

Mr. Trump and Biden had a more civilized debate on Thursday, which could have in part due to the Commission on Presidential Debate's ability to mute microphones. They sparred over the future of energy, the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the economy.

How to watch Trump's rallies in Florida

What: President Trump holds Make America Great Again rallies

President Trump holds Make America Great Again rallies Date: October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Location: The Villages, Florida, and Pensacola, Florida

The Villages, Florida, and Pensacola, Florida Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Florida, which has a significant senior population, is a must-win for Mr. Trump. Recent polling shows the president is trailing Biden with seniors. On Friday, the president is visiting The Villages, one of the largest retirement communities in the country, as well as Pensacola, Florida.

The president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is believed to be a factor in his struggles with seniors, a group he easily won in 2016. Earlier this month, the president tweeted out a meme of Biden in a nursing home with other seniors with the title, "Biden for resident." Both Biden and Mr. Trump are in their 70s.