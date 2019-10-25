Trump speaks at criminal justice reform forum at historically black college — live updates

President Trump is delivering an address at a criminal justice forum at the historically black Benedict College Friday.

The president's decision to speak at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum has raised some eyebrows. State-based outlets report that Democratic candidates felt "blindsided" by the decision, and current students have shared "mixed reviews" about the president's participation.

The weekend-long event — co-hosted by Benedict and the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center — will focus on the next steps that should be taken to improve criminal justice reform after the passage of The First Step Act last year. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell spoke with a dozen HBCU students and alumni across four southern states who also expressed varying sentiments about news of the president's visit.

The president, whose approval ratings have always been low among African-Americans, frequently touts the lower unemployment ratings for African-Americans during his presidency.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m., before leaving for a rare trip to Camp David later in the afternoon.