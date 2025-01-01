Trump to hold D.C. rally on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump will hold a rally-type event on Jan. 19 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., just ahead of his inauguration, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning.

Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards basketball team and Washington Capitals hockey team, can hold approximately 20,000 attendees. The "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, according to a sign-up link from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

Trump is set to be sworn into a second term in office on Jan. 20.

Since his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election, Trump has been rolling out personnel picks to serve in his second administration.