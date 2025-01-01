Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump to hold D.C. rally on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration

By Jennifer Jacobs, Robert Costa

/ CBS News

Trump endorses Johnson for speaker
Trump endorses Mike Johnson for House speaker days before vote 04:29

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump will hold a rally-type event on Jan. 19 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., just ahead of his inauguration, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. 

Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards basketball team and Washington Capitals hockey team, can hold approximately 20,000 attendees. The "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, according to a sign-up link from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. 

Trump is set to be sworn into a second term in office on Jan. 20. 

Since his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election, Trump has been rolling out personnel picks to serve in his second administration.

Jennifer Jacobs

Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.