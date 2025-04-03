Watch CBS News
Trump plans to freeze $510 million for Brown University

/ CBS News

Washington — The Trump administration plans to freeze $510 million in federal grants to Brown University while it reviews the school's response to antisemitism and its efforts to eliminate diversity policies, the White House confirmed Thursday.

Brown, however, said it was unaware of the funding freeze. 

"At this moment, we have no information to substantiate any of these rumors," Brown's provost Frank Doyle wrote in a message to academic leaders Thursday. "We are closely monitoring notifications related to grants, but have nothing more we can share as of now." 

Brown is the latest university to be targeted by the administration. Hundreds of millions in grants and contracts for Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania were also suspended over the schools' polices. 

The Daily Caller first reported news of the potential freeze to Brown. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Zak Hudak and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.

