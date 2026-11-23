Washington — President Trump says he has ordered the U.S. military to hold off for now on detonating an explosives site in Iowa, deferring the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit and Iowa's Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand. The Army had planned to carry out the detonation this week.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social, after the U.S. Army said it planned to move forward with the detonation of tons of unstable explosives at a munitions plant in Middletown, Iowa. That Army decision came in spite of a federal court order pausing it indefinitely, which the Army said it didn't need to follow, citing risks associated with the possibility of the explosives detonating spontaneously. Community members in the small southeastern Iowa town have voiced concerns about the risk of toxic particles spreading across Iowa and neighboring Illinois.

Last week, two environmental groups filed a lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to block the detonation, challenging the validity of the emergency permit granted by the Environmental Protection Agency. The appeals court issued a stay on Thursday pending a final decision on the validity of the permit.

On Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote that there is a "substantial chance that this material will explode on its own volition," and he thinks the safer option is to detonate now. But, he said he will follow what the courts and Sand wish to do. The president called Iowa a "very special place" to him.

"I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation," the president wrote. "If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation."

The federal government told the court over the weekend that it needed to conduct the controlled detonation by Tuesday, before the temperature is expected to drop below freezing.

Earlier this year, the Army said dozens of drums of lead azide started recrystallization. The lead has been stored in bunkers in the munitions plant, which was built during World War II.

CBS News has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.