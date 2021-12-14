Federal judge throws out Trump's lawsuit to withhold his taxes from Congress

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who was trying to block the release of his taxes to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden deferred to the need for Congress to carry out "facially valid inquiries."

"A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries," wrote McFadden. "Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome. The Court will therefore dismiss this case."

But McFadden stayed his ruling for 14 days, if the former president wants to appeal.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.