House panel expected to release redacted Trump tax returns Friday

The House Ways and Means Committee expects to release former President Donald Trump's redacted tax returns on Friday, a senior committee staffer confirmed to CBS News.

The committee voted last week to make portions of six years of Trump's tax returns public, ending the former president's long battle of trying to shield them from the public. The committee then released two reports, one from its members and another from the Joint Committee on Taxation, noting the IRS did not audit Trump the first two years he was in office. The House last week passed a law largely along party lines that would require the IRS to audit presidents' tax returns and make reports of the audits public.

The committee's chairman noted redactions to protect sensitive information would include things like Social Security numbers, PINs and bank accounts.

The move to release Trump's returns comes days before Republicans take control of the House in January. Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to have not released his tax returns publicly.

Trump claimed he couldn't release his tax returns because they were under audit, but as noted earlier, Trump wasn't audited much of the time while he was in office.

— Scott MacFarlane contributed to this report