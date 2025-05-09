Trump says 80% tariff on China "seems right" ahead of trade talks

What's at stake for U.S., China trade talks

What's at stake for U.S., China trade talks

President Trump signaled Friday that the U.S. may be open to lowering tariffs on China.

"80% Tariff on China seems right!" he wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. "Up to Scott B."

The conciliatory tone of Mr. Trump's post comes as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet with Chinese negotiators this weekend in Switzerland.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs of 145% on imports from China, which retaliated with a 125% levy on American goods.

Mr. Trump on Thursday announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom, raising hopes that the U.S. is making progress in negotiating potential agreements with other major trading partners.

– This is a breaking story and will be updated