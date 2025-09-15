Watch CBS News
Trump announces second U.S. strike against alleged drug boat from Venezuela

Joe Walsh
Washington — President Trump announced Monday the U.S. military has carried out a second strike on alleged Venezuelan "narcoterrorists" in international waters.

The president said in a post on Truth Social that the strike killed three "male terrorists" whom he accused of transporting illicit drugs. The post included a video that appeared to show a strike on a boat. He did not specify where the strike took place, except to say it was in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility, which covers the Caribbean Sea and South America.

"BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!" Mr. Trump wrote.

A screenshot of an alleged Venezuelan drug boat seen in a video posted by President Trump on Truth Social on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
A screenshot of an alleged Venezuelan drug boat seen in a video posted by President Trump on Truth Social on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. President Trump / Truth Social

The strike took place Monday morning, the president said.

The attack came two weeks after the military struck another alleged drug-carrying boat in the Caribbean.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

