Trump rips "HARASSERS" in New York after business deal probe launched

After the New York attorney general has opened up yet another investigation into President Trump's questionable business dealings, Mr. Trump is lashing out against his home state, suggesting that the New York's chief law enforcement officer and governor are "HARASSERS."

New York State and its Governor, Andrew Cuomo, are now proud members of the group of PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS. No wonder people are fleeing the State in record numbers. The Witch Hunt continues! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

"New York State and its Governor, Andrew Cuomo, are now proud members of the group of PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS," Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday. He added, "No wonder people are fleeing the State in record numbers. The Witch Hunt continues!"

His tweet came after CBS News confirmed that New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank as part of a new probe looking into the financing of four Trump Organization projects and a failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills back in 2014. The New York Times first reported the existence of the investigation.

In the civil inquiry, James is seeking loan applications, mortgages, lines of credit and other financial transactions related to the Trump International Hotel in the Washington, D.C., the Trump National Doral and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

The new probe comes after Mr. Trump's former attorney and personal fixer Michael Cohen recently testified to Congress that the president had inflated assets to obtain a bank loan from Deutsche Bank, in order to purchase the Bills team, but that effort never came to fruition.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement to CBS News, "We remain committed to cooperating with authorized investigations."

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump questioned efforts calling for his impeachment on Capitol Hill, asking how could lawmakers impeach a man "who is considered by many to be the president with the most successful two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for 'high crimes and misdemeanors?'" Threats of impeachment proceedings have been renewed as multiple congressional investigations into the president's associates and potential ties to the Russian government have ramped up in Washington.

....a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Mr. Trump noted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's willingness to drop the idea of impeachment, who recently told the Washington Post Magazine that impeachment proceedings were "just not worth it", but added "everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong."