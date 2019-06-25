Trump signs executive order forming group to nix costly housing regulations

President Trump is signing an executive order that will form a White House council to nix regulations that make housing more costly, as the administration more broadly looks to undo regulations they say hinder economic progress.

It's not yet clear who will serve on the new working group, or what regulations they'll be considering. A senior administration official said they'll be looking at regulations within the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Interior, Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

"The president has given us a mission to break down barriers and to clear the path for millions of Americans to pursue their American dream," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said in a phone call with reporters. "It's a mission we proudly and enthusiastically accept."

Carson, who also ran in the 2016 presidential race, has kept a relatively low profile in his time on Mr. Trump's Cabinet. Carson did stir some headlines when he confused a real estate term "REO" for "OREO" during a congressional hearing.