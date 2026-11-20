President Trump on Friday signed the Common Cents Act, which lets businesses round cash transactions to the nearest nickel, into law.

It sets standards for cash transactions that businesses and consumers can use when exact change isn't available, as the penny is phased out. The legislation calls for cash transactions to be rounded up or down to the nearest 5 cents. For example, if a purchase costs $10.02 after tax and a customer is short 2 cents, the tab would round down to $10 under the act. A charge of $10.04 would round up to $10.05.

Before its passage, businesses could be sued if they failed to give customers exact change, even when rounding up in a patron's favor.

Business advocacy groups cheered its passage. NACS, which represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, said it creates reliable guidelines for conducting cash transactions.

"Retailers have been looking for federal guidance on processing cash transactions since penny production ended," Brennan Duckett, NACS' director of regulatory and policy, said in a statement to CBS News. "NACS members benefit directly from this law, and we are pleased to see President Trump make it official with his signature."

Business owners said they faced confusion and were vulnerable to litigation before the act passed.

"As a retailer, I am grateful to have established legal guidance on rounding cash transactions," Scott Zietlow, CEO and president of Kwik Trip, said in a statement Friday. "Every cash transaction that we processed in recent months was a reminder that we needed more clarity from the federal government. We've now got that clarity."