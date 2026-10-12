Trump says he's "looking at" firing Kimberly Guilfoyle: "We're not happy"

Washington — President Trump said he and his administration are "looking at" firing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece, after an associate of Guilfoyle's alleged she asked him to wire $100,000 to pay her American Express bill in exchange for her help with the Trump administration ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing.

"Well, we're looking at it," the president told reporters on his way to Ohio when asked if he's considering firing Guilfoyle. "We're not happy."

Businessman Eric Deters told CBS News last week he has "no doubt it was pay-to-play" when Guilfoyle asked for funds. Deters also provided CBS News with screenshots of his texts with Guilfoyle, including one message in which she appeared to ask him to wire money. Deters said he never gave her the money.

"Unfortunately for Kimberly Guilfoyle, at that time, at that moment in time, I didn't have $100,000 to spare to give to Kimberly Guilfoyle, or I actually would have been a dumbass enough to do it."

White House officials were told that the text messages between Guilfoyle and Deters were authentic, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News last week. Some Trump aides expressed displeasure about Guilfoyle's actions, they said.

Guilfoyle's lawyer disputed the authenticity of the texts to The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report on them.

President Donald Trump smiles at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Washington, with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, President and CEO of Gristedes John Catsimatidis and his wife Margo Catsimatidis, far right. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Guilfoyle, nominated by Mr. Trump to serve as his top envoy to Greece, is the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. Her confirmation hearing was held in July 2025, and she was confirmed in September of that year.

She was highly visible during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Greece last week. At the time, Rubio did not respond to questions about Deter's allegations, telling reporters: "I'm not going to comment on a story that literally posted a few hours ago."