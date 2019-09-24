Trump says he'll release transcript of Ukraine call on Wednesday

President Trump, who is at the United Nations General Assembly, said in a pair of tweets Tuesday that he's authorizing the release of the full transcript of his July call with the Ukrainian president.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," he tweeted. "You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

This is a developing story and will be updated.