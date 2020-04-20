Trump says he will sign executive order temporarily banning immigration

President Trump tweeted late Monday that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he will be signing an executive order that will temporarily halt immigration.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

The details of the order and how it would be carried out were not immediately clear.

So far, the only public events on Mr. Trump's public schedule for Tuesday are a 4 p.m. meeting with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, followed by the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

Paula Reid and Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed reporting.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.