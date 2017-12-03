Trump says FBI's reputation "is in Tatters - worst in History!"

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said in a tweet early Sunday morning that the FBI's "reputation is in Tatters - worst in History!"

"But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness," he tweeted.

The tweet came after reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

Mr. Trump wrote that after years under fired FBI director James Comey, "with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more)," the agency's reputation is the "worst in History!'"

He also called the agent who was removed from Mueller's team a "Tainted (no, very dishonest?)" agent.

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI Director Chris Wray "needs to clean house."

Mr. Trump said earlier Sunday morning he never asked Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, issuing a fresh denial amid a shifting timeline on when he may have known that Flynn had lied to the FBI.