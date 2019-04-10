President Trump is in Texas Wednesday afternoon to rally supporters, as he continues his push for a tougher immigration system and threatens to close the border if Mexico or Congress doesn't stop the flow of immigrants coming into the U.S. Mr. Trump said the situation is so dire he will have to send more troops to the border.

The president began his day-long trip in San Antonio, where reporters were, without warning, ushered into what was supposed to be an event closed to the press at a private country club. There, the president declared that many immigrants are dying as they cross the border, abandoned by coyote smugglers. His graphic descriptions were echoed by a supporter seated next to him.

"We find dead people from Guatemala Honduras from El Salvador, from Mexico, all over," said the president seated at a table, as unnamed supporters stood behind him.

"Many many dead people, many," he added. "... Nobody has any idea how bad this is."

The president said that "dangerous people are coming here and the good people are dying." The president went on to describe stories he says he's heard of immigrants found dead all along the southern border, and referenced the infamous speech he made at the beginning of his campaign when he claimed some immigrants are being sexually assaulted as they cross the border.

"From the time I made my first speech at Trump Tower, when I mentioned the word 'rape' and everybody went crazy, that turned out to be nothing compared to what happens on those journeys up, nothing. My speech was so tame, as it turned out," Mr. Trump said.

After listening to stories of participants in the roundtable, the president said he will have to "call up more military," although they can't "act like a military" because if they "got a little rough, everybody would go crazy."

Mr. Trump took questions only briefly, but claimed he hasn't thought about immigration hardliner Kris Kobach to take over for outgoing DHS Secretary Kirsjten Nielsen. Kevin McAleenan is taking her place for now as acting DHS secretary.

"I have respect for him, but I haven't really thought about that. I'm very happy right now with Kevin," Mr. Trump said.

The president's next stop is Crosby, Texas, where he's speaking to the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center. There, he'll be signing executive orders on energy infrastructure. His final stop will be in Texas for another roundtable with supporters and more remarks at a joint fundraising committee dinner.

The president's comments Wednesday connecting crime and immigration come as the White House is aiming to enforce stricter immigration policies by cracking down on asylum grants and other means. Those intentions for stricter policies are accompanied by the departures of top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, the most prominent one being Nielsen. Wednesday marks her last day on the job.