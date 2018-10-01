Trump speaks at rally in Mississippi — live updates

President Trump is holding another rally Tuesday night, his third in four days. Tonight's rally is in Southaven, Mississippi and is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. ET.

What : Make America Great Again rally

: Make America Great Again rally Date: Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 Time : 7:40 p.m. ET

: 7:40 p.m. ET Location: Lander Center – Southaven, Mississippi

Lander Center – Southaven, Mississippi Live Stream: CBSN live, in player above

On Monday night, he campaigned at a rally in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Saturday night in West Virginia. As he campaigns and the countdown begins to the November midterm elections, Mr. Trump is making the case that electing Democrats would undo his legacy and what his supporters voted for in 2016.

"THE ONLY REASON TO VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT IS IF YOU'RE TIRED OF WINNING!" Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday before leaving the White House.

On Tuesday, the president is stumping for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to replace Senator Thad Cochran but faces a special election on Nov. 6 against Democrat Mike Epsy and Republican Chris McDaniel. The president was supposed to hold a rally in Mississippi last month, but postponed it due to Hurricane Florence.

"(Cindy Hyde-Smith) has helped me put America First!" Mr. Trump tweeted in August. "She's strong on the Wall, is helping me create Jobs, loves our Vets and fights for our conservative judges. Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement. We need Cindy to win in Mississippi!"

Mr. Trump frequently expresses frustration that even though Republicans have a majority in the Senate, the margin isn't enough — one person getting a cold can throw things off, the president likes to say.