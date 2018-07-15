Spectacle or substance? World awaits details from Trump-Putin summit

Ahead of President Trump's highly anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Norah O'Donnell reports that the tone being pushed by the president's top national security aides both in public and privately is a far departure from Mr. Trump's characterization of the meeting. The president has continued his solicitousness toward Putin, even suggesting the U.S. adversary could potentially be a friend some day.

According to top advisers of the president, Mr. Trump's private one-on-one meeting with Putin is scheduled to last about a half hour but could go even longer. Putin has met with three previous U.S. presidents before Mr. Trump, but there has never been such a private session of this magnitude between Putin and a U.S. leader.

Following their one-on-one meeting, Putin and Mr. Trump are expected to take part in an expanded bilateral meeting with top advisers, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton. It is in that meeting that the leaders might delve into more substantive issues.

A joint press conference now confirmed by the U.S. will be the last event on the schedule.

World leaders and members of the political world, both Republican and Democrat alike, have expressed deep concerns over the private meeting. The president told "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor he plans to "go in with low expectations" for the meeting with the Russian leader.