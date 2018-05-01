Trump presents Commander-In-Chief trophy to U.S. Army football team -- live stream

President Trump is presenting the coveted Commander-In-Chief trophy to the U.S. Army West Point Black Knights football team on Tuesday. Started in 1972, the trophy is awarded to the service academy that wins the triple-threat match between the Army, Navy and Air Force academies.

The Black Knights are visiting The White House after defeating both Air Force and Navy for the trophy title. It's the first visit to Washington for the Black Knights since 1996.

Last year Mr. Trump awarded the trophy to the U.S. Air Force academy, which has claimed the title an impressive 20 times.