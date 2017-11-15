Trump pauses during remarks to sip water

While making remarks Wednesday afternoon following his 12-day trip to Asia, President Trump abruptly paused, twice, to take sips of water.

Speaking from the White House about his five-country Asian tour, Mr. Trump said he wanted to update the nation on his "tremendous success." Mr. Trump called the trip "historic" and said the United States was treated with "incredible warmth, hospitality and most importantly respect."

During the blow-by-blow account of his foreign travel, Mr. Trump first reached into the lectern to seek water but couldn't find any. He then required a helping hand from others in the room to spot the bottle of water on a nearby table. He then took another drink a few minutes later.

Amid delivering remarks about Asia trip, Pres. Trump pauses and checks beneath the lectern, taking a brief interlude for water: https://t.co/LbXKzlM4Bg pic.twitter.com/v96XRbYzGe — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks.

Mr. Trump said of Rubio during a 2015 appearance in South Carolina: "Rubio, I've never seen a young guy sweat that much."

"He's drinking water, water, water, I never saw anything like this with him with the water," he added.

Rubio tweeted on Wednesday about Mr. Trump's water breaks.

"Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time ," he tweeted.