Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump pardons former GOP congressman Michael Grimm

By
Kathryn Watson
Politics Reporter
Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Kathryn Watson,
Aaron Navarro
Digital Reporter
Aaron Navarro is a CBS News digital reporter covering the 2024 elections. He was previously an associate producer for the CBS News political unit in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.
Read Full Bio
Aaron Navarro

/ CBS News

President Trump has signed off on a full pardon for former Rep. Michael Grimm of New York, according to a White House official. 

Grimm, a Republican, was convicted in November 2014 of tax fraud and related charges stemming from his ownership of a Manhattan restaurant before joining Congress. Prosecutors said he underreported wages and revenue to the government, and that he filed false tax documents. Grimm was sentenced to eight months in prison. 

Grimm, who joined Congress in 2011, resigned from Congress in January 2015. 

In September 2014, Grimm was paralyzed from the chest down after he was thrown from a horse during a polo tournament. 

This is a developing story. 

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.