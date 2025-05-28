Trump pardons former GOP congressman Michael Grimm

President Trump has signed off on a full pardon for former Rep. Michael Grimm of New York, according to a White House official.

Grimm, a Republican, was convicted in November 2014 of tax fraud and related charges stemming from his ownership of a Manhattan restaurant before joining Congress. Prosecutors said he underreported wages and revenue to the government, and that he filed false tax documents. Grimm was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Grimm, who joined Congress in 2011, resigned from Congress in January 2015.

In September 2014, Grimm was paralyzed from the chest down after he was thrown from a horse during a polo tournament.

This is a developing story.