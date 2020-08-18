Trump to pardon Susan B. Anthony on 100-year anniversary of 19th Amendment

Women's vote at 100: How far we've come

Washington — President Trump announced Tuesday he is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872.

Mr. Trump announced the full pardon for Anthony during the signing of a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

"She was never pardoned. Did you know that?" the president said during remarks at the event. "What took so long?"

Anthony was arrested after voting in the 1872 presidential election in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and charged with "knowingly, wrongfully and unlawfully" voting. She was convicted by an all-male jury.