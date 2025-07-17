Trump orders Bondi to release Jeffrey Epstein-related grand jury testimony

President Trump late Thursday ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein — as his administration faces pressure to disclose more details on the late sex offender.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval," Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"

Bondi wrote in a post on X minutes later, "we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

A judge will need to make the final decision on whether material can be released, which could take some time and is unlikely to be immediate.

It's unclear what material the Trump administration will ask to be released. Epstein was investigated by federal authorities in Florida in the 2000s, which ended in a non-prosecution agreement and a guilty plea on state prostitution charges, and he was later charged with child sex trafficking in Manhattan in 2019. The government also secured a conviction against Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. It investigated the circumstances of Epstein's death in federal custody, which was deemed a suicide.

The order from Mr. Trump comes after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo stating that Epstein did not have an incriminating "client list," did not try to blackmail any prominent figures, and died by suicide. The memo drew backlash from across the political spectrum, including from some fervent Trump backers, in part because Bondi and other administration figures had promised to release information on Epstein.

The government is generally required to keep grand jury materials secret, and it's common for not all material that is shown to a grand jury — which meets before a person is criminally indicted — to emerge during a criminal case.

A request of this kind by the government is unusual, says Mitchell Epner, a partner at the New York law firm Kudman Trachten Aloe Posner, and a former federal prosecutor.

"I've been in and around federal criminal cases for over 30 years. I've never heard of this before," he told CBS News.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.