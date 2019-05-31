Trump says of Boris Johnson "I think he would be excellent" as prime minister

President Trump said Friday that he believes Boris Johnson, the controversial former mayor of London and the leading candidate to replace Theresa May as the British prime minister, "would be excellent" in the position.

"It's something that I find very interesting. I actually have studied it very hard. I know the different players," Mr. Trump said about the prime minister race in an interview with the British tabloid the Sun. "But I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent."

Mr. Trump continued: "I like him. I have always liked him. I don't know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.

Although he stopped short of fully endorsing Johnson, Mr. Trump claimed that his support could significantly help one of the candidates. He also told The Sun that several of the candidates had asked for his endorsement.

"Well, I don't want to say who but other people have asked me for endorsements, yes," Mr. Trump said. "I could help anybody if I endorse them. I mean, we've had endorsement where they have gone up for forty, fifty points at a shot."

He also expressed support for Jeremy Hunt, a candidate who has said he would significantly increase defense spending as prime minister.

"I think that's great. I love it," Mr. Trump said about Hunt's promise.

Mr. Trump is visiting London for a state visit on Monday.