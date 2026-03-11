Trump administration releasing 172 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve as Iran war causes soaring prices

President Trump ordered the release of 172 million barrels of oil from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Wednesday, after oil prices rocketed to their highest levels in years amid the U.S.'s war with Iran.

The releases will start next week and take about 120 days, Energy Secretary Christopher Wright said Wednesday in a statement. The move is part of a coordinated release by the International Energy Agency, whose 32 member countries — mostly U.S. allies — announced earlier Wednesday they would let 400 million barrels of oil flow out of their emergency reserves.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.