Watch live: Trump holds news conference

President Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. The news conference comes a day after an article in The Atlantic alleged he had called American service members who died fighting "suckers" and "losers," which Mr. Trump has denied

Earlier Friday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did not directly refute the report, saying only that Mr. Trump "has the highest respect and admiration for our nation's military members, veterans and families. That is why he has fought for greater pay and more funding for our armed forces."

Meanwhile, USA Today reported Friday that the Pentagon plans to shut down the military newspaper Stars and Stripes. The publication dates back to the Civil War.

The Defense Department has not yet commented on this. 

First published on September 4, 2020 / 2:32 PM

