Watch Live: Trump holds news conference after Supreme Court limits use of nationwide injunctions

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House Friday, after what White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called a "HUGE" Supreme Court victory.

The Supreme Court on Friday limited the use of nationwide injunctions by federal judges, a practice that the president and his allies have railed against as blocking or hindering their agenda. In a 6-3 decision that stemmed from the president's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship, the Supreme Court said universal orders likely exceeded the authority Congress has given the federal courts.

"This morning, the Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law in striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch," the president told reporters. "The Supreme Court has stopped the presidency itself, that's what they've done."

Mr. Trump called the use of nationwide injunctions "a grave threat to democracy, frankly."

Writing for the majority, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, "When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too."

The news conference is being held in the James S. Brady Briefing Room, where the president rarely appears to address the press. During the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in his first term, however, the president frequently spoke there.

Mr. Trump is likely to field questions on a variety of other topics, including the progress in the Senate of his "one big, beautiful" reconciliation bill and the possibility of talks with Iran following the United States' strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

contributed to this report.