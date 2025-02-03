Watch CBS News
Trump and Netanyahu to hold joint press conference at the White House Tuesday

By Weijia Jiang, Jennifer Jacobs

Netanyahu arrives in U.S. before Trump meeting
Washington — President Trump will hold a joint news conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. It will be Mr. Trump's first joint news conference with a foreign leader in his new term. 

"I think it's a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance," Netanyahu said in a statement ahead of his trip on being the first foreign leader to meet with Mr. Trump since he began his second term. 

Netanyahu's visit to Washington comes amid as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. 

The Israeli leader said he and Mr. Trump would discuss "victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its components," referring to Iran's proxies in the region, including Hamas. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has said he also has plans to meet with Netanyahu at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

