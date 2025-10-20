Watch CBS News
Appeals court lets Trump deploy Oregon National Guard to Portland

By
Melissa Quinn
Washington — A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the Trump administration to mobilize and deploy members of the Oregon National Guard to Portland while a legal challenge moves forward.

A divided panel of three judges on U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit agreed to lift a lower court order that had blocked the Trump administration from sending Oregon National Guard troops to Portland to protect federal immigration personnel and property. 

This is a developing story and will be updated

