Appeals court lets Trump deploy Oregon National Guard to Portland
Washington — A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the Trump administration to mobilize and deploy members of the Oregon National Guard to Portland while a legal challenge moves forward.
A divided panel of three judges on U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit agreed to lift a lower court order that had blocked the Trump administration from sending Oregon National Guard troops to Portland to protect federal immigration personnel and property.
