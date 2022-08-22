Watch CBS News
Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search

By Robert Legare

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence and that the courts block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, according to a Monday court filing.

Trump is also asking that the Justice Department provide him with a more detailed accounting of what the FBI took from his Florida resort and return any property not subject to the court-approved search warrant.  

