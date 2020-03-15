Trump says he's "strongly considering" full pardon for Michael Flynn

Washington — President Trump said Sunday he is "strongly considering" granting a pardon to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI more than two years ago.

"So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has 'lost' the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!" Mr. Trump tweeted. It was not immediately clear what records the president was referring to.

In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. after the 2016 presidential election. The case against Flynn stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

But in January, Flynn asked a federal court to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea due to the government's "bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement." He also accused federal prosecutors of refusing to comply with legal and ethical obligations.

Flynn was set to be sentenced February 27, but the hearing was canceled "until further order of the court." Both Flynn and the Justice Department were given more time to submit filings on Flynn's request to withdraw his guilty plea, including claims he received ineffective legal assistance from his former attorneys.

The Justice Department has brought in an outside team to review the work of federal prosecutors in Flynn's case.

Mr. Trump frequently defends Flynn and claims he was treated unfairly by the FBI and Justice Department officials.