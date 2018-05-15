Trump meets with GOP senators at the Capitol

Last Updated May 15, 2018 2:28 PM EDT
President Trump met with Senate Republicans in a rare visit to Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, but didn't stop to talk with reporters. Senators did.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, called it a very "productive" meeting.
On his way into the lunch, Mr. Trump ignored a question about whether he should apologize for comments made by top White House aide Kelly Sadler, when she joked about John McCain's death during a staff meeting. The White House has yet to make any apology for the remarks, or even officially confirm or deny them. Mr. Trump, however, tweeted mysteriously on Monday about leakers who are "traitors."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, without mentioning White House aide Kelly Sadler by name, said, "The person who said that should apologize, and should apologize publicly."
But also pressing for the Senate is what to do about Chinese company ZTE — a company that has been cited for national security concerns, but over which Mr. Trump decried a loss of "too many jobs in China," causing confusion Monday.
Meanwhile, the administration is hoping the Senate will confirm Gina Haspel, the president's pick to run the CIA. The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on her Wednesday.