Trump meets with GOP senators at the Capitol

President Trump met with Senate Republicans in a rare visit to Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, but didn't stop to talk with reporters. Senators did.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, called it a very "productive" meeting.

On his way into the lunch, Mr. Trump ignored a question about whether he should apologize for comments made by top White House aide Kelly Sadler, when she joked about John McCain's death during a staff meeting. The White House has yet to make any apology for the remarks, or even officially confirm or deny them. Mr. Trump, however, tweeted mysteriously on Monday about leakers who are "traitors."

The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, without mentioning White House aide Kelly Sadler by name, said, "The person who said that should apologize, and should apologize publicly."

But also pressing for the Senate is what to do about Chinese company ZTE — a company that has been cited for national security concerns, but over which Mr. Trump decried a loss of "too many jobs in China," causing confusion Monday.

President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the administration is hoping the Senate will confirm Gina Haspel, the president's pick to run the CIA. The Senate Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on her Wednesday.