Trump meets with NRA's Wayne LaPierre

Donald Trump on Friday met with National Rifle Association (NRA) chief executive Wayne LaPierre early Friday afternoon, CBS News confirms. Lawmakers have been pressing the president on measures that can be taken to stem gun violence, and they are still waiting to hear from the White House about what legislation the president would support.

Those efforts may be complicated by the announcement this week that the House has launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

LaPierre has generally weighed in against congressional action. "The inconvenient truth is this: The proposals being discussed by many would not have prevented the horrific tragedies in El Paso and Dayton," he said during the summer.

The New York Times first reported the meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporting by Fin Gomez and Sara Cook